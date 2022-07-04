Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,773 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.10% of Eagle Point Credit worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECC. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 25,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECC opened at $11.86 on Monday. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $15.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.21. The firm has a market cap of $489.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.17%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.07%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

