Lindbrook Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 194,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,625,000 after purchasing an additional 16,531 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $69.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.97. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.27, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.11 and a 12-month high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLNT. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.91.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

