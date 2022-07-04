Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $12.05 Million Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.09% of Qorvo worth $12,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 265.6% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 18,131 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KGI Securities lowered Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Qorvo from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Qorvo from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.19.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $92.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.18 and a twelve month high of $201.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.83.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 3,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $331,384.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,888.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at $532,979.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

