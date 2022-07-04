Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 199 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $87.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $368.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

