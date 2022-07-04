Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 191,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 52,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 19,890 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Long Muni ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MLN opened at $17.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average is $19.49. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $22.17.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.