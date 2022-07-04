Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CARR shares. TheStreet lowered Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $36.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

