Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $1,235,314,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Eaton by 404.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,415 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Eaton by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,309,000 after acquiring an additional 451,727 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $76,586,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,369,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,368,000 after acquiring an additional 414,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.73.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $127.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.67 and its 200 day moving average is $149.64. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

