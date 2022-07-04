Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sysco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,068,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,582,000 after buying an additional 148,172 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after buying an additional 1,009,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,028,000 after buying an additional 242,350 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,183,000 after buying an additional 562,270 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYY opened at $86.32 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.84.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.03%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

