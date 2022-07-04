First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) Holdings Lowered by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 307.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 431.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Shares of FCTR opened at $27.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average is $31.10. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $36.97.

