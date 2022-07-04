Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $990,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

WBA opened at $38.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.97 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.41.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

