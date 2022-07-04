Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $274,000 Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.93.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $616.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $628.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $730.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.77 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.06%.

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

