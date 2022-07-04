Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,312,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,940,000 after buying an additional 115,026 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,975 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,226,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,887,000 after buying an additional 58,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,247,000 after buying an additional 39,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,232,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,469,000 after buying an additional 57,435 shares during the period.

Get CarGurus alerts:

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 403,403 shares in the company, valued at $16,838,041.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CARG opened at $22.42 on Monday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average of $33.12.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CARG shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.45.

About CarGurus (Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.