BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,446 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 347.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BKMC opened at $76.15 on Monday. BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $72.59 and a 12 month high of $97.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.13.

