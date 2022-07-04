Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 305 Shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 104,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after buying an additional 17,138 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 76,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 21,280 shares during the period.

Shares of FLQL opened at $38.97 on Monday. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.13.

