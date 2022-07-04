Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $324,000 Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $245.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.35 and a 200-day moving average of $236.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

