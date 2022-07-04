Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk stock opened at $41.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.38, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.18. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average of $65.69.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.94.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

