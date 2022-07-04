Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

SPTS stock opened at $29.50 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $30.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.84.

