Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $300,000 Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,887 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,519,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,903,707,000 after acquiring an additional 501,530 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,217,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,377,000 after acquiring an additional 386,767 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in GSK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,373,943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,491,000 after buying an additional 44,594 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,941,000 after buying an additional 811,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in GSK by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,796,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,540,000 after buying an additional 1,365,400 shares in the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on GSK. StockNews.com lowered GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.78) to GBX 1,800 ($22.08) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.35) to GBX 1,900 ($23.31) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,850.00.

GSK opened at $43.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $111.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average is $43.81.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. On average, research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.46%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

