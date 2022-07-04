Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $265,000 Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. TNF LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 42,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $45.57 on Monday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.82.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

