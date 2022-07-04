Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) VP Sells $118,620.00 in Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $119.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.84 and its 200 day moving average is $132.30. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.24%.

A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of A. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

