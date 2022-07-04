Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,937,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,775,000 after acquiring an additional 643,285 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,672,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,552,000 after acquiring an additional 47,436 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,232,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,378,000 after acquiring an additional 495,721 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,789,000. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 2,423,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,325,000 after acquiring an additional 344,238 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE opened at $91.11 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.22.

