Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.55.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $97.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.24. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $71.52 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 72.98%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

