Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Takes $48,000 Position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 23,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 165,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBDO stock opened at $25.09 on Monday. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average is $25.33.

