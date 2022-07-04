Riverview Trust Co Acquires New Shares in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUI. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 target price on Sun Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.25.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $161.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.00. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.64 and a 12 month high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.55%.

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at $26,804,526.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

