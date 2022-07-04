Riverview Trust Co Acquires Shares of 561 Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $42.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.88. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

IR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research cut Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

