Riverview Trust Co Takes $30,000 Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $136.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Keysight Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

