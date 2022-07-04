Riverview Trust Co Purchases Shares of 105 EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,710. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $302.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.68. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.76.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.82. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.38.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

