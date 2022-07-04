Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 2,298 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EVH shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

EVH opened at $31.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.63. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $297.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

