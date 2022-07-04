Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the May 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOF. Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,322,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

NYSE:JOF opened at $6.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $9.62.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.