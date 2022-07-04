Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $100.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $165.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.42.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.62.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Micron Technology by 912.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.