Insider Buying: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Acquires 12,979 Shares of Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $463,999.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,999.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $36.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average is $37.02. The company has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. UBS Group cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

