Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several other reports. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.42.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $53.65 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.62.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,049,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,336,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,414,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,114 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,551,295,000 after acquiring an additional 646,950 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,757 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

