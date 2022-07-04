iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,238 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOVT. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 460,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GOVT opened at $24.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.96.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.