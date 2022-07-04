Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Sells 4,750 Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lowered its stake in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,154 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners owned approximately 0.09% of SmartFinancial worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 254,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $24.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $409.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $28.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.79.

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $37.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.06 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other SmartFinancial news, Director John M. Presley sold 3,540 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $92,110.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Presley sold 2,930 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $75,535.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,396.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

