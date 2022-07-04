Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Purchases 615 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.3% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $2,403,800,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 22,117.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,581,000 after buying an additional 748,903 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after buying an additional 624,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after buying an additional 542,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Broadcom by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 670,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $445,964,000 after buying an additional 365,162 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $477.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $192.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $547.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.12. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $455.71 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $683.17.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

