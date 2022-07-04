Insider Buying: Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Director Buys $37,100.00 in Stock

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) Director Kenneth S. Ehrman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.71 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,685.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of DUOT stock opened at $4.11 on Monday. Duos Technologies Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.89.
Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duos Technologies Group Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.
About Duos Technologies Group (Get Rating)
Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duos Technologies Group (DUOT)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Duos Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duos Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.