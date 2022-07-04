Insider Buying: Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Director Buys $37,100.00 in Stock

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) Director Kenneth S. Ehrman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.71 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,685.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DUOT stock opened at $4.11 on Monday. Duos Technologies Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Duos Technologies Group alerts:

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duos Technologies Group Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleichroeder LP raised its holdings in Duos Technologies Group by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,283,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 829,546 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 93.7% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 498,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 241,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 120.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 27,489 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 115.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

About Duos Technologies Group (Get Rating)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duos Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duos Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.