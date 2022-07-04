Insider Buying: NICO Resources Limited (ASX:NC1) Insider Purchases A$39,500.00 in Stock

NICO Resources Limited (ASX:NC1Get Rating) insider Roderick (Rod) Corps purchased 50,000 shares of NICO Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.79 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of A$39,500.00 ($27,430.56).

Roderick (Rod) Corps also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 10th, Roderick (Rod) Corps acquired 120,000 shares of NICO Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.11 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of A$133,560.00 ($92,750.00).
  • On Wednesday, May 4th, Roderick (Rod) Corps acquired 823,821 shares of NICO Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.27 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of A$1,047,076.49 ($727,136.45).
  • On Tuesday, April 12th, Roderick (Rod) Corps acquired 1,517,813 shares of NICO Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.05 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$1,596,739.28 ($1,108,846.72).
  • On Thursday, April 7th, Roderick (Rod) Corps acquired 1,715,051 shares of NICO Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.01 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of A$1,730,486.46 ($1,201,726.71).

NICO Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

NICO Resources Limited engages in exploring, developing, evaluating, acquiring, and exploiting mineral resource projects. It holds interests in the Wingellina Nickel-Cobalt Project and Claude Hills Project located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Perth, Australia.

