Stephane Bancel Sells 40,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $5,728,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,044,786.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total transaction of $5,463,200.00.
- On Thursday, May 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $5,355,600.00.
- On Thursday, May 19th, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total transaction of $1,409,600.00.
- On Wednesday, May 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total transaction of $1,144,170.00.
- On Wednesday, April 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $1,279,260.00.
- On Wednesday, April 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total transaction of $1,355,310.00.
- On Wednesday, April 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $1,532,340.00.
- On Wednesday, April 6th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.70, for a total transaction of $1,428,300.00.
Shares of MRNA opened at $149.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.10 and a 200-day moving average of $163.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
