Stephane Bancel Sells 40,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $5,728,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,044,786.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total transaction of $5,463,200.00.

On Thursday, May 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $5,355,600.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total transaction of $1,409,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total transaction of $1,144,170.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $1,279,260.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total transaction of $1,355,310.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $1,532,340.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.70, for a total transaction of $1,428,300.00.

Shares of MRNA opened at $149.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.10 and a 200-day moving average of $163.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

