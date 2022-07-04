Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 33,639 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,639 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FPE. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,275,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,804,000 after buying an additional 923,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,719,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,179,000 after acquiring an additional 760,174 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,713,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,730,000 after purchasing an additional 424,999 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,949,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,893,000 after purchasing an additional 377,223 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,497,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,550,000 after purchasing an additional 103,043 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.88. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $20.76.

