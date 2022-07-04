Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RPAY shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Repay from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut Repay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Repay from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Repay alerts:

In other news, Director Richard E. Thornburgh bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $50,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,655.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy acquired 26,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 157,762 shares of company stock worth $1,757,952. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 71,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Repay by 482.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 59,178 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Repay during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Repay by 11.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 117,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Repay by 434.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter.

RPAY opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $67.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repay will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repay Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.