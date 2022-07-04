Brokerages Set Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Target Price at $11.78

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.78.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

NYSE HT opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.18. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Hersha Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:HT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Leven acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 14,347 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 22,174 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 751.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 159,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

