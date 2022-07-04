UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2022

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.56.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UDR. TheStreet cut shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UDR will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 298.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in UDR by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in UDR by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UDR by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in UDR by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in UDR by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About UDR (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.