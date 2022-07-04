UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.56.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UDR. TheStreet cut shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UDR will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 298.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in UDR by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in UDR by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UDR by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in UDR by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in UDR by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

