CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMS. Barclays cut shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $69.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.73. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $58.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $69,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,706 shares of company stock valued at $257,120. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,718,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $957,448,000 after acquiring an additional 39,112 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 87,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,662,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $436,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

