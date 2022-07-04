Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Receives GBX 651.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 609.83 ($7.48).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Lancashire to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 782 ($9.59) to GBX 482 ($5.91) in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.44) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.32) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

LRE stock opened at GBX 392 ($4.81) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 392.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 444.37. Lancashire has a 12-month low of GBX 342.40 ($4.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 702 ($8.61). The stock has a market capitalization of £953.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81.

In other Lancashire news, insider Natalie Kershaw acquired 12,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 395 ($4.85) per share, for a total transaction of £49,943.80 ($61,273.22).

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

