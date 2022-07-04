Brokerages Set Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) PT at GBX 958.57

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 958.57 ($11.76).

BVIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 855 ($10.49) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.45) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 985 ($12.08) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($12.88) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Britvic alerts:

Shares of Britvic stock opened at GBX 822.50 ($10.09) on Wednesday. Britvic has a 12-month low of GBX 716.54 ($8.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,018 ($12.49). The company has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,873.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 823.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 849.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.00%.

About Britvic (Get Rating)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.