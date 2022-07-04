Brokerages Set Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Target Price at $159.82

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.82.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMO. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 346.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 163.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMO opened at $96.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $93.43 and a 1 year high of $122.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.61.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.63. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $1.081 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.37%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

