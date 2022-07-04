Head-To-Head Contrast: Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) vs. Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY)

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) and Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

58.5% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Isuzu Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminar Technologies -747.76% -73.24% -35.25% Isuzu Motors 5.05% 9.72% 4.72%

Volatility and Risk

Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Isuzu Motors has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Isuzu Motors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminar Technologies $31.94 million 66.11 -$237.99 million ($0.72) -8.39 Isuzu Motors $22.40 billion 0.37 $1.12 billion $1.46 7.38

Isuzu Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Luminar Technologies. Luminar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Isuzu Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Luminar Technologies and Isuzu Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminar Technologies 0 3 7 0 2.70 Isuzu Motors 1 0 1 0 2.00

Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 242.16%. Given Luminar Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than Isuzu Motors.

About Luminar Technologies (Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc., an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries. The Component segment develops ultra-sensitive pixel-based sensors. This segment also designs, tests, and provides consulting services for non-standard integrated circuits for use in automobile and aeronautics sector, as well as government spending in military and defense activities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Isuzu Motors (Get Rating)

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines. The company also offers diesel engines to manufacturers in various fields, including construction machinery, agricultural equipment, power generators, and commercial vessels. In addition, it provides after-sales services; repair services of commercial vehicles and buses; and commercial vehicle leasing, and commercial vehicle maintenance contract services. Further, the company manufactures automobile parts and engines. Additionally, it engages in the import, wholesale, supply, and export of vehicles, and components and parts; and warehousing and transportation activities, as well as import, assembly, and wholesale of pickup trucks and derivatives. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Isuzu Motors Limited in July 1949. Isuzu Motors Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.