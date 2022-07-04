Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $345,000 in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $6.08 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.47%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

