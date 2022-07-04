AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AN. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in AutoNation by 60.4% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN stock opened at $114.81 on Monday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.06 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.39. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 23.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AN. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.71.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 4,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $539,201.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,874,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,654,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Cade sold 8,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $989,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 813,741 shares of company stock valued at $92,720,042 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

