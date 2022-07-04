Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 7.9% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $1,147,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $48.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $46.33 and a one year high of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.60.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

